Export of electric two-wheelers from India has lot of potential: Gadkari

The minister asked Revolt Motors to explore markets in the neighbouring countries as well as Africa and Latin America

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

Exports of electric two-wheelers from India has a lot of potential, specially to markets where Indian manufacturers are already selling conventional engine counterparts, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the launch of Revolt Motors' electric commuter motorcycle here, Gadkari said 50 per cent of motorcycles produced in India are exported and major players like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS have a large presence in the international markets.
The minister asked Revolt Motors to explore markets in the neighbouring countries as well as Africa and Latin America.
Anjali Rattan, Co Founder and Chairperson of Rattan India Enterprises -- the promoter firm of Revolt Motors -- said the company has firmed up plans for exports to Sri Lanka to start with.
 
The company is exploring export opportunities in Nepal, Africa, and Latin America as well.
Revolt Motors on Tuesday launched its commuter bike RV1 with introductory prices of Rs 84,990 and Rs 99,990 for two variants with battery options of 2.2 kwh battery with 100 km range and 3.24 kwh with 160 km range, respectively.

In an interaction, Anjali Rattan said Revolt Motors plans to introduce one product every year in the next five years.
She said the company is expanding the sales network to 500 outlets in the next 12-18 months from 125 at present.
Rattan said the dealership count is expected to rise to 250 outlets by the end of this fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

