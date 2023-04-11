close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

Comet EV will be one of the most affordable electric cars on the market and is expected to be in direct competition with Tata Tiago EV

BS Web Team New Delhi
Electric Cars, EV

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 7:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MG Motor India has announced that its Comet Electric Vehicle (EV) will hit the market on April 19. Comet EV will be MG Motor's second electric car in India and the company's smallest vehicle in the country. 
According to a Times of India report, Comet EV will be one of the most affordable electric cars in the market. Ahead of its launch, it is expected that Comet EV will be in direct competition with Tata Tiago EV.

Here's a look at some of the features of the upcoming Comet EV : 
Interior and features

A teaser image of the interiors was released by the carmaker, which revealed the design of the steering wheel and the dashboard. The steering wheel features a two-spoke design with controls on each side. The car will also get a large-free standing digital display that joins the infotainment system and the instrument cluster. Some of the other features of this EV will include LED head and tail lights along with ambient lighting.
Styling
 

Also Read

MG Motor ties up with gamer to design Comet EV for tech-savvy GenZ group

Drivers of change: More women buy luxury cars in post-pandemic shift

Start-ups look to shake up e-car space, refresh form and functions

Price war comes to EVs as Tata makes Nexon cheaper after M&M's new launch

Carmakers may end up paying penalties for missing emissions targets: Report

Audi to hike price of Q3 range by 1.6% as customs duty, input costs rise

High-interest rates make auto industry cautious about growth prospects

Realignment of gas pricing to provide relief to transportation sector: Siam

Jaguar Land Rover's cash flow expectations of £500 mn hit by chips fallout

Toyota to sell 1.5 mn electric vehicles by 2026, roll out 10 new models

The new and upcoming Comet EV is said to be a revamped version of the Wuling Air EV that is currently sold in Indonesia and other international markets. The compact EV will feature a boxy design in order to maximise the space inside the cabin, despite its small dimensions. The car will also have a two-door layout and a seating capacity of up to four passengers.
Battery pack

Comet EV is expected to sport a 17.3 kWh battery pack and will provide a range of nearly 200-250 km on a single full charge. This compact EV will primarily be aimed at city buyers.
Expected price range

The pricing for MG Comet EV is expected to start from the Rs 10 lakh mark, however, the carmaker will reveal the prices later.
Topics : MG Motor India | electric cars | electric cars in India | Electric Vehicles | Electric vehicles in India | BS Web Reports | Tata Tiago

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Volume Icon

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon