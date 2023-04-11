MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

According to a Times of India report, Comet EV will be one of the most affordable electric cars in the market. Ahead of its launch, it is expected that Comet EV will be in direct competition with Tata Tiago EV.

MG Motor India has announced that its Comet Electric Vehicle (EV) will hit the market on April 19. Comet EV will be MG Motor's second electric car in India and the company's smallest vehicle in the country.