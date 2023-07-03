Harley-Davidson is set to launch its most anticipated made-in-India X440 motorcycle in India on July 3 at 7:20 p.m. This X440 model is an affordable bike launched specifically for the Indian market, and it is developed in collaboration with Hero MotorCorp.The unveiling of the X440 motorcycle will be live-streamed on Harley Davidson India’s official youtube channel.Harley Davidson: FeaturesThe all-new Harley Davidson X440 is powered by an air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine with redline upto 8,000 rpm, single-cylinder 440cc engine.The bike will feature single-disc brakes on the front and rear wheels and come with dual-channel ABS as Standard.The company has earlier uploaded some images of its upcoming X440, which showed a round headlight with integrated Harley Davidson branding, a flat handlebar, and a single-pod instrument cluster. It also has retro-style round indicators and machined alloy wheels.The front wheel of the X440 bike measures 18 inches, while the rear wheel is 17 inches. The body of the bike is held by a tubular frame with a preloaded-adjustable twin shock absorber.Harley Davidson joined hands with Hero MotorCorp, enabling the iconic motorcycle brand to cater to the Indian market demand maintaining quality and performance.The launch of the Harley Davidson X440 will attract a lot of motorcycle enthusiasts across India. Visit the official Youtube channel of Harley Davidson India to witness the unveiling of its eagerly awaited motorcycle.What is the price of Harley Davidson's new X440 bike?Reports suggest that the new X440 bike will be priced at around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), no official confirmation on this price so far.