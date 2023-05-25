close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Made-in-India Harley-Davidson X 440 unveiled, launch in July this year

The Harley-Davidson X 440, has a chunky front, with a large, square-ish fuel tank. It has a single-piece seat that kinks and flows into the pillion section

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Harley-Davidson X 440

Photo: Harley-Davidson X 440

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two months after releasing the photos of its upcoming bike, Harley Davidson has officially taken the wraps off its X 440 motorcycle in India, according to media reports. 
Called the Harley-Davidson X 440, it is a made-in-India bike that has been co-developed with Hero Motocorp.

The motorcycle is powered by an oil-cooled, single-cylinder 440cc engine. Harley-Davidson is set to launch the X 440 motorcycle in India in early July 2023. The motorcycle is expected to have an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.7 lakh in India.
 
The X 440 is a stylish and affordable motorcycle that could appeal to riders in India. The motorcycle has a chunky front, with a large, square-ish fuel tank. It has a single-piece seat that kinks and flows into the pillion section. The motorcycle is flanked by meaty grab rails on either side. The exhaust system has been crafted in a no-frills way.
 
The motorcycle will come equipped with single-disc brakes on the front and rear wheels. It also offers dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle is powered by a 440 cc, single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. The engine is likely to produce 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of torque, although this could be 40 Nm.
 
It features retro-style MRF tires with a tread pattern that resembles those from classic motorcycles. The front wheel is 18 inches in diameter, while the rear wheel is 17 inches. The body of the X440 is held together by a tubular frame and comes with preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers.

The Harley Davidson X 440 has a fairly neutral riding position, with mid-set footpegs and a flat handlebar. This should make for a comfortable and upright riding position, which could be considered slightly sporty.

Also Read

Byju's closes Rs 2,000-crore debt funding from Davidson Kempner Capital

Distressed funds including Oaktree Capital scoop up Adani Group bonds

Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,440

Vedanta to acquire debt-laden Meenakshi Energy for Rs 1,440 crore

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,440

Tata Motors inaugurates Guj's largest automobile showroom Pragati Vehicle

Lexus India rolls out new LC 500H Luxury Coupe starts at Rs 2.39 cr

Indian armed forces express interest in buying Maruti's five-door Jimny

Second round of probe finds four more firms in FAME-II scheme violations

Honda Cars India to hike prices of Amaze, City by upto 1% from June


The bike is a well-made and well-assembled motorcycle with a circular theme throughout its design. The headlights, indicators, and mirrors are all circular, while the tail lamp is an oval-shaped pod. The headlight has an LED DRL bar running across the center, and the indicators have Harley logos at the center. The polished cooling fins on the engine and the fasteners throughout the motorcycle all point to a high level of attention to detail.
 
It is the first bike to have been launched under the Hero MotoCorp-Harley Davidson tie-up.
Topics : Harley-Davidson Made in India Hero group BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Power and diplomacy: An insider's eye view

Book cover
5 min read

14th Clean Energy Ministerial to be held in Goa in July: Power Minister

On April 16, as evening peak time approached, the cost of electricity at the exchange climbed up to Rs 10.31 per unit by 4 pm
1 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Telangana govt to distribute titles of over 0.4 mn acres lands to tribals

Real estate
2 min read

Kerala CM Vijayan declares state as fully e-governed; first in country

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
3 min read

Most Popular

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 25: Nykaa, LIC, Adani Group, Hindalco, Nalco

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

RBI may need to buy $18 bn of bonds to replenish banking liquidity: ICICI

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon