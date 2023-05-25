Made-in-India Harley-Davidson X 440 unveiled, launch in July this year



Called the Harley-Davidson X 440, it is a made-in-India bike that has been co-developed with Hero Motocorp. Two months after releasing the photos of its upcoming bike, Harley Davidson has officially taken the wraps off its X 440 motorcycle in India, according to media reports.



The X 440 is a stylish and affordable motorcycle that could appeal to riders in India. The motorcycle has a chunky front, with a large, square-ish fuel tank. It has a single-piece seat that kinks and flows into the pillion section. The motorcycle is flanked by meaty grab rails on either side. The exhaust system has been crafted in a no-frills way.

The motorcycle is powered by an oil-cooled, single-cylinder 440cc engine. Harley-Davidson is set to launch the X 440 motorcycle in India in early July 2023. The motorcycle is expected to have an ex-showroom price of Rs 2.7 lakh in India.



It features retro-style MRF tires with a tread pattern that resembles those from classic motorcycles. The front wheel is 18 inches in diameter, while the rear wheel is 17 inches. The body of the X440 is held together by a tubular frame and comes with preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers.



The Harley Davidson X 440 has a fairly neutral riding position, with mid-set footpegs and a flat handlebar. This should make for a comfortable and upright riding position, which could be considered slightly sporty. The motorcycle will come equipped with single-disc brakes on the front and rear wheels. It also offers dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle is powered by a 440 cc, single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. The engine is likely to produce 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of torque, although this could be 40 Nm.

Also Read Byju's closes Rs 2,000-crore debt funding from Davidson Kempner Capital Distressed funds including Oaktree Capital scoop up Adani Group bonds Gold, silver prices unchanged in early trade; yellow metal at Rs 54,440 Vedanta to acquire debt-laden Meenakshi Energy for Rs 1,440 crore Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 57,440 Tata Motors inaugurates Guj's largest automobile showroom Pragati Vehicle Lexus India rolls out new LC 500H Luxury Coupe starts at Rs 2.39 cr Indian armed forces express interest in buying Maruti's five-door Jimny Second round of probe finds four more firms in FAME-II scheme violations Honda Cars India to hike prices of Amaze, City by upto 1% from June