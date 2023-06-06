close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here

The Japanese carmaker, Honda, revealed its upcoming Honda Elevate SUV today in India. The car is expected to be launched in August or September this year.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honda Car is all set to unveil its highly anticipated mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate, on June 6. Honda is going to reveal it in India, making it the first country to introduce its all-new Honda Elevate. The car will first launch in the Indian market and later in the overseas market. 
Honda Elevate will be the third volume pillar for the Japanese company after Honda City and Honda Amaze. The sales for the Honda cars have seen a massive decline in recent years, and the carmaker has a lot of expectations from Honda Elevate to recover from the sales dip in the recent past.

Honda's new model will be positioned as a rival to popular models like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and MG Astor. 

Honda Elevate SUV: Key features

According to the revealed details, the new SUV Honda Elevate is expected to have features like headlamps, DRLs and taillamps, a 17-inch alloy wheel and an electric sunroof. The interior part also looks impressive with the touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, wireless charger and many more.

We can also expect to be well-equipped with 2-ADAS. It will get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is paired with a 6-speed MT/CVT and 1.5-litre strong hybrid clubbed with e-CVT.

What is the price of a Honda Elevate SUV?

The Honda Elevate price is going to be unveiled today, and the official launch most likely is going to take place in August or September 2023. The price of the new Honda Elevate is going to be around 10 lakhs to 18 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Also Read

Honda names its upcoming SUV 'Elevate', to launch in India next month

Honda to unveil its midsize SUV Elevate on June 6: Glimpses inside

Honda's latest midsize SUV to be launched on June 6; check features, price

Hyundai to launch Tata Punch rival micro-SUV Exter in Aug; details here

Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Sidbi ties up with the Niti Aayog to finance 50,000 EVs for MSMEs

Car dealer inventories rise despite retail sales of PVs up 4% in May

Lohum partners MG Motor India for second-life EV battery solutions

Automobile retail sales see 10% growth in May across segments: FADA

Aiming to maintain leadership position in SUV segment: Mahindra Group CFO

Honda Elevate SUV: Booking

The unofficial booking of the Honda Elevate SUV is already started with a token price of Rs. 21,000.
Topics : Honda Motor Honda sales Honda

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India's 5G smartphone sales hit 50% market for first time: Report

Image
1 min read

Government extends timeline for submitting bids for OALP Round-VIII

Image
2 min read

'Massive opportunities' in vibrant Indian aviation market, says IATA

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

Image
4 min read

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Image
3 min read

Spot airfares up three times in a month on India's busiest routes

Image
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon