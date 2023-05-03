

India will be the first market globally to witness the launch of the upcoming model. Honda Cars India Ltd on Wednesday announced the name of its upcoming SUV. The car will be called Honda Elevate. According to the company, Elevate will be developed as a new global model in Honda's line-up to cater to the robust demand for SUVs worldwide. It will premiere in India in June.



With Elevate, the automaker is looking to re-enter the robustly growing SUV segment which now accounts for around 47 per cent of the total passenger vehicle sales in the country. Honda Cars India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co, currently sells just two models, City and Amaze, in the country.

Dimensions, platform, powertrain, and features

Honda's new SUV will likely be between 4.2 to 4.3 metres in length. It is likely to have a segment-competitive wheelbase and cabin space. The SUV will share its platform and engine with the fifth-generation City.

Little is known about how the interiors of the car will look but according to an earlier report by HTAuto, the car will be equipped with a digital display at the front, with a touchscreen infotainment unit. The driver display is also likely to be offered in digital. It will most likely be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and this may be the only engine on offer at the time of launch. It will come with a 6-speed manual and a CVT transmission system which are also offered by Honda City.