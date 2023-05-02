close

Honda's latest midsize SUV to be launched on June 6; check features, price

At a time when the Indian market is fraught with SUVs in all shapes and designs, at this point, Honda does not have an SUV to offer

Honda

Honda

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:43 PM IST
Honda is ready to launch its India-centric midsize SUV on June 6, 2023, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. The SUV will be launched globally at an event in New Delhi. Although there is little clarity on the name, the latest SUV from Honda could be called Honda Elevate, the report said. It may go on sale later this year. The vehicle will be launched first in India and later in other markets.
Latest Honda SUV, its looks and design

Honda is expected to launch the vehicle with a proper SUV-like stance. It is likely to have a muscular design and bold aesthetics. Autocar cited Honda dealership owners based in Thailand who had a chance to look at the vehicle at a private preview.
Honda's plans

With this launch, Honda will enter the highly-competitive Indian midsize SUV space.
This segment already has established players like the Creta, Seltos, and relatively newer entrants like Maruti's Grand Vitara, Toyota's Hyryder, VW Taigun, and Skoda's Kushaq.

Honda is planning to build around 8,000 units of this SUV every month in India. A major part of this production is likely to be exported, the ACI report added.
Dimensions, platform, powertrain, and features

Honda's new SUV will likely be between 4.2 to 4.3 metres in length. It is likely to have a segment-competitive wheelbase and cabin space. The SUV will share its platform and engine with the fifth-generation City.
It will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and this may be the only engine on offer at the time of launch. It will come with a 6-speed manual and a CVT transmission system which are also offered with Honda City.

Honda's SUV will come equipped with a 10.2-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system which is likely to have all the features available in rival offerings.
Launch date and price details

The Honda SUV will be launched on June 6, 2023. However, it will go on sale in August 2023. The expected prices are between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 19 lakhs, ex-showroom.
Topics : Honda Motor Honda Motor Co Hyundai Motors Tata Motors Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Skoda Volkswagen Volkswagen Tiguan BS Web Reports Honda BR-V

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

