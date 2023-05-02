Honda's latest midsize SUV to be launched on June 6; check features, price



Latest Honda SUV, its looks and design Honda is ready to launch its India-centric midsize SUV on June 6, 2023, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. The SUV will be launched globally at an event in New Delhi. Although there is little clarity on the name, the latest SUV from Honda could be called Honda Elevate, the report said. It may go on sale later this year. The vehicle will be launched first in India and later in other markets.



Honda's plans Honda is expected to launch the vehicle with a proper SUV-like stance. It is likely to have a muscular design and bold aesthetics. Autocar cited Honda dealership owners based in Thailand who had a chance to look at the vehicle at a private preview.



This segment already has established players like the Creta, Seltos, and relatively newer entrants like Maruti's Grand Vitara, Toyota's Hyryder, VW Taigun, and Skoda's Kushaq. At a time when the Indian market is fraught with SUVs in all shapes and designs, at this point, Honda does not have an SUV to offer. With this launch, Honda will enter the highly-competitive Indian midsize SUV space.

Dimensions, platform, powertrain, and features Honda is planning to build around 8,000 units of this SUV every month in India. A major part of this production is likely to be exported, the ACI report added.



It will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and this may be the only engine on offer at the time of launch. It will come with a 6-speed manual and a CVT transmission system which are also offered with Honda City. Honda's new SUV will likely be between 4.2 to 4.3 metres in length. It is likely to have a segment-competitive wheelbase and cabin space. The SUV will share its platform and engine with the fifth-generation City.



Launch date and price details Honda's SUV will come equipped with a 10.2-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system which is likely to have all the features available in rival offerings.

The Honda SUV will be launched on June 6, 2023. However, it will go on sale in August 2023. The expected prices are between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 19 lakhs, ex-showroom.