close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Dedicated mfg unit, two launches in FY24 form part of HMSI's grand EV plan

Capacity of plant in Karnataka would be ramped up in phases to produce one million units by 2030

Business Standard New Delhi
Sony, Honda

Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), India’s second largest two-wheeler maker, on Wednesday announced its grand electric vehicle (EV) roadmap that includes establishing a dedicated EV factory and launching two EVs in 2023-24.
Established two-wheeler makers Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motors have already launched their electric scooters in India.

Under the roadmap, HMSI would set up a dedicated EV manufacturing facility called 'Factory E' at its Narsapura plant in Karnataka. Factory E’s capacity would be ramped up in phases to produce one million units by 2030, said the company’s MD & CEO Atsushi Ogata.
He added that the company will launch two electric scooters in 2023-24. The first scooter will be a mid-range fixed-battery vehicle. The second will be a swappable battery-run vehicle.

Ogata said the company will expand its exports from India significantly. Currently, it ships 18 models to 38 countries. In FY24, it would be exporting 20 models to 58 countries.
About four per cent of 15.3 million two-wheelers sold in India in 2022 were electric two-wheelers, shows Vahan data.

Also Read

Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into EV segment: Brokerages

Q2 results: Hero MotoCorp net profit falls 9% YoY to Rs 682 crore

Bajaj Auto Q2 preview: Ebitda may rise up to 34% YoY, margins seen flat

Hero MotoCorp to lose top spot in 2-wheeler sales to HMSI: Elara Capital

How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?

ZEEL, IndusInd Bank settle dispute paving way for Sony-Zee merger

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

We have no exposure to troubled banks in the US: Blackstone-backed Mphasis

CRISIL revises outlook on Vedanta's loans from 'stable' to 'negative'

Eye on growth post-pandemic, ITC to invest Rs 3,000 crore annually in India


Relatively new companies such as Ola Electric, Hero Electric, Okinawa and Ampere, are the top four players in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with about 60 per cent market share.
Topics : HMSI | Honda Motorcycles | Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India | Electric vehicles in India | Electric mobility

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

upGrad closes Rs 300 cr internal funding round from existing investors

Ed-tech platforms began offering many products for free in a race to pull in new and to convince existing users to stay with their platforms
2 min read

Dedicated mfg unit, two launches in FY24 form part of HMSI's grand EV plan

Sony, Honda
2 min read

ZEEL, IndusInd Bank settle dispute paving way for Sony-Zee merger

Zee, ZEEL
1 min read

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

Hindustan Zinc
2 min read

GoMechanic Business acquired by a consortium led by Lifelong Group

GoMechanic
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read

Govt moves to end possibility of attachment of DMRC's assets in RInfra case

DMRC, Delhi metro
4 min read

Reliance, Tatas, nine others get Rs 14,000-crore solar PLI approval

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
3 min read

Cracking the whip: 18 drug companies lose licence over spurious medicines

pharma, pharma firm, medicines
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon