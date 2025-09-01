Monday, September 01, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor India sales decrease 4.23% to 60,501 units in August

Hyundai Motor India sales decrease 4.23% to 60,501 units in August

August sales included 44,001 units in the domestic market and 16,500 units exports, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

In the same month last year domestic sales were at 49,525 units and exports stood at 13,650 units.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Monday reported a 4.23 per cent decline in total sales at 60,501 units in August, as compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 63,175 units in the same month last year.

August sales included 44,001 units in the domestic market and 16,500 units exports, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

In the same month last year domestic sales were at 49,525 units and exports stood at 13,650 units.

HMIL Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said the company's goal is to establish India as a strategic manufacturing base for emerging economies and to become Hyundai's largest export hub outside South Korea.

 

"This ambition is gaining strong traction month-on-month. Our exports grew by an impressive 21 per cent year-on-year in August 2025," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Farm, Farming, Tractor

Tractor industry volumes likely to post 4-7% growth in FY26: Icra

MRF Tyres

Cut GST on automotive tyres, don't treat them like luxury goods: ATMA

cars, toyota

Dealerships face inventory glut in August as car buyers await GST cutspremium

Cars

Analysts see auto demand rebound in H2 FY26 on GST relief and rate cutspremium

Ethanol fuel, ethanol blending

20% ethanol fuel cuts mileage but is safe, say automakers amid complaints

Topics : Hyundai Motors automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon