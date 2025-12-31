Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor India announces 0.6% price hike across models from Jan 1

Hyundai Motor India announces 0.6% price hike across models from Jan 1

At present, the company sells a range of vehicles, from the hatchback i10 Nios to the electric SUV IONIQ 5, priced from Rs 5.47 lakh to over Rs 47 lakh (ex-showroom)

Hyundai, Hyundai motors, Hyundai IPO

Hyundai motors (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said it will increase prices by around 0.6 per cent across its model range, effective from January 1, 2026, citing a rise in the cost of precious metals and commodities.

The company will implement a weighted-average price increase of around 0.6 per cent across its model range due to the rise in the cost of precious metals and commodities, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a regulatory filing.

"While the company continuously strives to optimize costs and minimize the impact on its customers, the company is constrained to pass on some of the increased costs to the market through this minor price increase," it added.

 

At present, the company sells a range of vehicles, from the hatchback i10 Nios to the electric SUV IONIQ 5, priced from Rs 5.47 lakh to over Rs 47 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

three wheeler auto rickshaw

Centre pulls subsidy as electric three-wheelers hit target under PM e-Drive

electric vehicle

India's EV penetration hinges on securing raw materials, key componentspremium

electric bus

CESL to float ₹9,000-10,000 crore tenders for 6,000 e-buses next week

carmakers, electric vehicle

EV resale: Automakers launch buybacks, battery health checks to win buyerspremium

Car Launches in Jan 2026

Big car launches in January 2026: SUVs, EVs and more coming to India

Topics : Company News Hyundai Motors Hyundai Motor India Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon