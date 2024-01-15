Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Hyundai Motor to spend $845 million fixing Talegaon plant bought from GM

Hyundai last year bought the General Motors factory in Talegaon, which has stood idle for years after the US company struggled to sell it off following its exit from the country

Hyundai

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Ragini Saxena


Hyundai Motor Co. plans to spend 70 billion rupees ($845 million) to get its second plant in India ready for operations after buying the mothballed factory from General Motors Co. 
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The carmaker will sign the investment agreement with the western state of Maharashtra at the annual World Economic Forum summit in Davos, Switzerland this week, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Saturday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Hyundai last year bought the General Motors factory in Talegaon, which has stood idle for years after the US company struggled to sell it off following its exit from the country. The South Korean manufacturer will “make phased investments to upgrade the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant,” according to a representative for Hyundai.

Hyundai has grown to become India’s second-biggest carmaker, capitalizing on the rising demand for sport utility vehicles suited for the country’s potholed roads. The company is also looking to cater to India’s growing middle-class, with many aspiring to own bigger cars.

The automaker is also planning to invest 200 billion rupees over the next eight years in new electric models, a battery pack assembly unit and charging stations on major highways in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Hyundai currently has a plant there where it can produce 825,000 cars annually. The firm’s India sales rose 10% to 42,750 last month, compared to a year earlier, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Also Read

Hyundai i20 facelift now starts at Rs 6.99 lakh, drops the turbo-petrol

Hyundai Creta facelift global debut in Jan, gets new 1.5 L turbo petrol

Hyundai to install new plant in S Korea, to produce 200,000 EVs a year

Hyundai Motor preparing for new group leadership position for EVs in India

Hyundai July sales: Total sales up 4% YoY at 66,701 units, exports rise 20%

Hyundai Motor to spend $845 million fixing Talegaon plant bought from GM

Luxury carmaker Volvo hikes combustion engine vehicle prices by 2%

All new Jawa 350 launched in India, booking begins at Rs 5000, check detail

Volkswagen Group's auto sales up 2% in India, reached 145,713 units in 2023

ETO Motors bags order to deploy 500 EV 3-wheelers in UP, focus on Ayodhya

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis World Economic Forum Hyundai automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon