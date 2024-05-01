Business Standard
Hyundai sales rise 9.5% to 63,701 units in April; exports at 13,500

The automaker had dispatched 58,201 units in the same month last year

Hyundai

Exports rose by 59 per cent to 13,500 units in April this year as against 8,500 units in April 2023. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its wholesales rose by 9.5 per cent year-on-year to 63,701 units in April.
The automaker had dispatched 58,201 units in the same month last year.
Domestic wholesales saw an increase of 1 per cent to 50,201 units last month from 49,701 units in the year-ago period.
Exports rose by 59 per cent to 13,500 units in April this year as against 8,500 units in April 2023.
In April, the company achieved a fourth consecutive month of 50,000-plus domestic sales this year, Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.
Driven by models like Creta, Venue and Exter, SUVs continued to be a growth driver contributing 67 per cent of automaker's domestic sales, he added.

First Published: May 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

