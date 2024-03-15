Sensex (    %)
                             
India approves new EV policy in boost to Tesla's market entry plans

New policy mandates companies to invest a minimum of $500 million in the country and will allow them three years to set up local manufacturing for EVs

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

India on Friday said it will lower import taxes on certain electric vehicles for companies committing to at least $500 million in investment and a manufacturing facility within three years, potentially bolstering Tesla's market entry plans.
 
The new policy mandates companies to invest a minimum of $500 million in the country and will allow them three years to set up local manufacturing for EVs with at least 25 per cent of the components sourced locally.
 
Companies that meet these requirements will be allowed to import 8,000 EVs a year at a lower import duty of 15 per cent on cars costing $35,000 and above. India levies a tax of 70 per cent or 100 per cent on imported cars depending on their value.

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Tesla Elon Musk Tesla EV market EV market India

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

