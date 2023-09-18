close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.34%)
20123.65 -68.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.35%)
5845.60 -20.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.44%)
40649.70 -180.20
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
45957.60 -273.90
Heatmap

Indian auto sector to see 70-80% rise in demand for apprentices: Report

The anticipated boom in apprentice recruitment can be attributed to the auto sector's robust performance, which is influenced by macroeconomic factors and positive industry sentiments

automobile

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Primarily owing to the extension of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, the Indian automobile sector is likely to see a 70-80 per cent rise in the recruitment of apprentices, a report released on Monday said.

According to TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, the anticipated boom in apprentice recruitment can also be attributed to the auto sector's robust performance, which is influenced by macroeconomic factors and positive industry sentiments across all its segments.

The higher demand, according to TeamLease, is being recorded in several states and metro cities. "This encouraging trend is evident in various regions, including the states of Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, and metropolitan cities like Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru."

It added that the PLI scheme has attracted 75 new entrants, including Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Bosch and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts.

Sumit Kumar, chief business officer of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said, "The extension of the PLI scheme, with its Rs 25,938 crore investment, is a testament to the sector's immense growth potential. The government's expectation of creating 148,000 fresh jobs is proof of the scheme's potential impact. Currently, approximately 21,123 workers have already been employed, showcasing the industry's rapid growth. However, this accelerated pace has also shed light on the skills gap within the sector."

Also Read: EU's carbon tax seeks to doubly punish India: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The report said that in this, degree apprenticeship programs are emerging as a solution to narrow the skill gap.

Also Read

Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai hired maximum apprentices till March: Report

Centre unlikely to launch PLI schemes for new sectors this year: Report

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

India Inc offers higher stipends to apprentices, shows TeamLease report

Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

Ola's Bhavish has thrown his might behind e-motorcycles: How serious is he?

Hurdles in biofuel use: Few vehicles, weak ethanol-blended petrol rollout

Lower tax on imported EVs will help test India market: Audi official

Citroen C3 Aircross launched at an introductory price of Rs 9.99 lakh

Toyota on track to hit record sales in India helped by Suzuki partnership


"In response to these challenges, degree-linked apprenticeships in the automotive sector are emerging as a solution, offering access to sought-after roles such as automotive service technicians, assembly line operators, and shopfloor engineers. These programs also provide competitive stipends ranging from Rs 12,500 to Rs 13,300 per month," the report added.

"Through the degree apprenticeship program, young talents will be empowered with specialised knowledge in cutting-edge areas such as electric powertrain technology, battery technology, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. This hands-on experience equips them to excel in roles that are not only pivotal for the future of automotive manufacturing but also address the current industry demand.," Kumar added. 
Topics : Auto sector PLI scheme TeamLease BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotoGP Bharat 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVEHartalika Teej 2023Women's Reservation BillGanesh ChaturthiApple iPhone 15 Series

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrantsTorrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from OppositionGanesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon