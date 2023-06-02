Apple unlikely to apply for subsidies under PLI 2.0 scheme: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant is currently aiming to only localise mobile and accessories manufacturing in India, the report added. It also said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is aware of the development.

Apple will not apply for the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme 2.0 for laptops and computer hardware, a report by The Hindu Businessline cited sources aware of the development. The Centre launched the scheme recently with a budgetary allocation of Rs 17,000 crore aiming to convince companies like Dell, Samsung and Apple to manufacture IT hardware in India.