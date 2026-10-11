Luxury carmakers tap India's growing appetite for bespoke vehicles

A Mercedes-Benz buyer wants the interiors of a car to match a favourite watch or yacht. Another wants a lucky colour or the family name stitched into the upholstery. At JLR, two India-inspired Range Rover editions — one drawing on the tiger of Ranthambore and another on rare Himalayan blue sapphires — sold out almost immediately despite price tags approaching ₹5 crore. Meanwhile, an Audi customer in Bhubaneswar spent ₹12.29 lakh on a particular shade of green for an RS Q8.

Such purchases are becoming an important business opportunity for luxury carmakers in India, as customers increasingly pay substantial premiums for bespoke paint finishes, interiors and equipment.

“The demand for personalisation in India has grown exponentially — it has more than doubled in the last two years,” said Rajan Amba, managing director, JLR India. More than 10 per cent of Range Rover clients now opt for some level of personalisation, with Range Rover and Range Rover Sport leading demand.

The additional spending can be substantial. JLR says some customers spend up to ₹1 crore extra to create a one-of-one Range Rover. BMW says highly bespoke commissions can add 60-70 per cent to a vehicle’s value, with its Luxury Class and M models typically priced between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.6 crore.

“At Audi India, we have seen customers spend ₹50-70 lakh purely on customisation for top-end models, while individual options can themselves represent a significant investment,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director, Audi India.

The Bhubaneswar customer selected 17 customisation options, the highest ever at Audi India, including the Java Green paint costing ₹12.29 lakh. Another customer in Coimbatore spent ₹36 lakh customising an electric Audi RS e-tron GT, selecting a carbon-fibre roof, all-wheel steering and other equipment.

India’s luxury passenger vehicle market remains relatively small, with industry estimates putting January-September 2026 sales at around 38,000 units, up about 10 per cent from 34,000-35,000 units a year earlier. Manufacturers also face pressure from the rupee’s depreciation against the euro, which raises the cost of fully imported vehicles, components and assembly kits. BMW Group India has previously said every ₹1 depreciation against the euro affects its profit margin by around 1 per cent.

Higher spending on factory personalisation offers manufacturers another way to increase transaction values, although companies have not disclosed its contribution to revenue or profitability.

At Mercedes-Benz, around 75 per cent of Mercedes-Maybach vehicles in India are configured with MANUFAKTUR personalisation, among the highest take-up rates across its markets.

“Customers order interior colours coordinated to their favourite watch, yacht or any lucky shades they follow,” said Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India.

The trend accompanies broader premiumisation. Mercedes-Benz India sold 15,190 vehicles during January-September 2026, up 8 per cent year-on-year from 14,132 units. Its top-end segment, including the S-Class, Maybach, G-Class and AMG models, grew 13 per cent and accounted for more than a quarter of sales.

Porsche says almost 100 per cent of its two-door sports cars are individually configured by customers, compared with around 30 per cent of sport utility vehicles (SUVs). The latter proportion can rise to approximately 60 per cent during new model launches.

“We are seeing a clear shift towards customers wanting a Porsche that feels individual to them, rather than simply selecting a standard specification,” said Ashutosh Dixit, head of Porsche India.

BMW says customers increasingly arrive at showrooms with saved images and preferred colour combinations rather than choosing from available inventory. Its BMW Individual programme offers i7 buyers over 500 combinations, including 165 exterior paint colours.

“The most distinctive requests are often defined not by how much they cost, but by the personal meaning they carry,” BMW said. Customers have commissioned initials, signatures and family crests, while others have designed vehicles around colours used across their car collections.

Manufacturers are also developing exclusive editions for Indian buyers. JLR’s Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, priced at ₹4.98 crore, sold all 12 units within a week. Its subsequent Masara Edition, priced at ₹4.99 crore, sold out at launch. Mercedes-Benz has introduced India-specific MANUFAKTUR paint shades and personalised grab handles, while MINI’s MOD my MINI programme offers 2.5 million possible combinations.

Factory-led customisation also allows manufacturers to retain spending that might otherwise go to aftermarket specialists. BMW and Porsche emphasise the engineering, quality and warranty advantages of manufacturer-approved options.

Personalisation could increasingly extend beyond the initial purchase. Mercedes-Benz’s MB.OS offers AI-powered interactions, while BMW and Porsche provide configurable digital experiences and driving characteristics. Whether these capabilities will generate significant additional revenue remains unclear.

For now, the change is most evident in how customers buy their cars.

“Three-five years ago, clients were largely buying what was in stock — standard specs. Today, the Range Rover client wants to create his own vehicle,” said Amba.