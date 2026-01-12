Monday, January 12, 2026 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW MG Windsor emerges as India's best-selling EV in 2025 with 46,735 units

The 2025 leaderboard also saw the entry of the Mahindra & Mahindra XEV 9e, which took the second spot with about 27,700 units

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 4:24 PM IST

The Indian electric car market reached a significant turning point in 2025 as total sales climbed to about 200,000 units, a sharp rise from the 110,000 units recorded in 2024. This nearly 82 per cent market expansion was led by the JSW MG Windsor, which emerged as the country’s top-selling electric car with 46,735 units sold.
 
The Windsor was launched in late 2024, which limited its inaugural year volume sales to 10,547 units. In its first full calendar year, the model demonstrated strong retail momentum, averaging approximately 4,000 units per month.
 
On the back of the Windsor’s success, JSW MG Motor India reported a 111 per cent surge in its total EV sales compared to 2024, contributing to an overall company volume sales growth of 19 per cent.
 
In a statement, JSW MG Motor Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra noted that the Windsor has redefined the segment through its design and technology, effectively converting “fence-sitters” into EV owners. The company highlighted that demand for its electric portfolio has extended beyond major metropolitan areas into Tier II and emerging markets, signalling a broader national readiness for sustainable mobility solutions.
 
The 2025 leaderboard also saw the entry of the Mahindra & Mahindra XEV 9e, which took the second spot with about 27,700 units. While Tata Motors’ Nexon.ev saw a jump in sales to about 25,150 units, former leaders such as the Punch.ev and Tiago.ev saw their rankings shift lower as the market diversified.
 
Topics : JSW Electric Vehicles Auto industry