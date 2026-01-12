JSW MG Windsor emerges as India's best-selling EV in 2025 with 46,735 units
The 2025 leaderboard also saw the entry of the Mahindra & Mahindra XEV 9e, which took the second spot with about 27,700 units
Deepak Patel New Delhi
The Indian electric car market reached a significant turning point in 2025 as total sales climbed to about 200,000 units, a sharp rise from the 110,000 units recorded in 2024. This nearly 82 per cent market expansion was led by the JSW MG Windsor, which emerged as the country’s top-selling electric car with 46,735 units sold.
