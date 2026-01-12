JSW MG Windsor emerges as India's best-selling EV in 2025 with 46,735 units

The Windsor was launched in late 2024, which limited its inaugural year volume sales to 10,547 units. In its first full calendar year, the model demonstrated strong retail momentum, averaging approximately 4,000 units per month.

On the back of the Windsor’s success, JSW MG Motor India reported a 111 per cent surge in its total EV sales compared to 2024, contributing to an overall company volume sales growth of 19 per cent.

In a statement, JSW MG Motor Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra noted that the Windsor has redefined the segment through its design and technology, effectively converting “fence-sitters” into EV owners. The company highlighted that demand for its electric portfolio has extended beyond major metropolitan areas into Tier II and emerging markets, signalling a broader national readiness for sustainable mobility solutions.