Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

Kia India announced the re-opening of Kia EV6 booking in India from April 15. The Kia EV6 was launched last year and hiked its price January to Rs 60.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Kia, EV, Electric Vehicle

Kia India to re-open EV6 booking from April 15

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 5:24 PM IST
Kia India announced on Wednesday that the booking for the EV6 will reopen on April 15, 2023. The Kia EV6 was launched last June. The company initially planned to deliver 100 units of EV6, but ended up delivering 432 units, four times more than they planned.
The Kia EV6 model debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), but the company hiked the price this January to Rs 60.95 lakh. The price for the GT Line AWD model remains unchanged at Rs 65.95 lakh.

Kia EV6 bookings begin on May 12 at select cities by 15 dealers across the country. The cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The company's Kia EV6 model received an overwhelming response in the country.

Kia India CEO comment on re-opening


Commenting on the announcement of the Kia EV6 model reopen booking, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch."
He added, "This year, we are focussing on importing more products and expanding our dealer network to cater to those who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market.”

Kia EV6 2023: Battery, range and performances


The Kia EV6 model has special features such as a 77.4 kWh battery pack. It is certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to offer a driving range of up to 708 km on a single charge. The Kia India comes in two variants: the RWD variant and AWD variant. The RWD has a single motor that develops 229 bhp and 350 Nm, while the other AWD variant comes with a dual motor that churns out 325 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque.

Topics : India | Electric car india | electric cars

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Business Standard
