Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

The Kia EV6 model debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), but the company hiked the price this January to Rs 60.95 lakh. The price for the GT Line AWD model remains unchanged at Rs 65.95 lakh.

Kia India announced on Wednesday that the booking for the EV6 will reopen on April 15, 2023. The Kia EV6 was launched last June. The company initially planned to deliver 100 units of EV6, but ended up delivering 432 units, four times more than they planned.