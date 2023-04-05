Kia India to re-open bookings for EV6 on April 15: Check full details

Kia India announced on Wednesday that the booking for the EV6 will reopen on April 15, 2023. The Kia EV6 was launched last June. The company initially planned to deliver 100 units of EV6, but ended up delivering 432 units, four times more than they planned.
The Kia EV6 model debuted in India at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom), but the company hiked the price this January to Rs 60.95 lakh. The price for the GT Line AWD model remains unchanged at Rs 65.95 lakh.
Kia EV6 bookings begin on May 12 at select cities by 15 dealers across the country. The cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
The company's Kia EV6 model received an overwhelming response in the country.
Kia India CEO comment on re-opening
Commenting on the announcement of the Kia EV6 model reopen booking, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch."
He added, "This year, we are focussing on importing more products and expanding our dealer network to cater to those who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market.”
Also Read
Kia unveils EV9 concept electric SUV, Carens ambulance at Auto Expo 2023
Kia India looks to bring in more EV6 units to cater to pending orders
How Kia turned out to be a 'sweet price band' for upper middle class
Kia to open bookings for 2023 version EV6 priced Rs 60.95 lakh from Apr 15
No new launches in 2023; Kia India to consolidate gains: VP Hardeep Singh
Kia to open bookings for 2023 version EV6 priced Rs 60.95 lakh from Apr 15
Bajaj Auto reports fall of 2% in total sales in March to 291,567 units
Automobile industry to log single digit growth in FY24, says Fada
Tesla Model Y outperforms and becomes the best-selling car in Europe
Semiconductor chip shortage may derail automakers FY24 production plans
Kia EV6 2023: Battery, range and performances
The Kia EV6 model has special features such as a 77.4 kWh battery pack. It is certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) to offer a driving range of up to 708 km on a single charge. The Kia India comes in two variants: the RWD variant and AWD variant. The RWD has a single motor that develops 229 bhp and 350 Nm, while the other AWD variant comes with a dual motor that churns out 325 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque.