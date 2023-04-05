close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kia to open bookings for 2023 version EV6 priced Rs 60.95 lakh from Apr 15

The company, which had sold 432 units of EV6 in 2022, further said it plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kia EV6

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 2:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kia India on Wednesday announced opening the bookings for the 2023 version of its electric vehicle EV6 from April 15.

The 2023 EV6 will be available in two variants -- GT Line and GT Line AWD at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60.95 lakh and Rs. 65.95 lakh respectively, the company said in a statement.

"For this year, we are focussing on importing more products to cater to the audiences who couldn't get their hands on the premium car last year by expanding our dealer network," Kia India MD & CEO Tae-Jin Park said.

The company, which had sold 432 units of EV6 in 2022, further said it plans to expand the 150 kW high-speed charger network from the existing 15 dealerships to all 60 outlets.

* ** ** ** ** ** ** ** Tata Motors appoints Inchcape as commercial vehicles distributor in Thailand

* Tata Motors on Wednesday announced a partnership with Inchcape plc for distribution of its commercial vehicles in Thailand.

Inchcape comes with a rich experience, expertise and strong understanding of the automotive industry, as well as established presence across Asia-Pacific.

Also Read

Kia unveils EV9 concept electric SUV, Carens ambulance at Auto Expo 2023

Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors report best-ever wholesales in FY23

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

How Kia turned out to be a 'sweet price band' for upper middle class

Bajaj Auto reports fall of 2% in total sales in March to 291,567 units

Automobile industry to log single digit growth in FY24, says Fada

Tesla Model Y outperforms and becomes the best-selling car in Europe

Semiconductor chip shortage may derail automakers FY24 production plans

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

The partnership is a step towards expanding the company's market presence in Thailand, Tata Motors Vice President, International Business & Strategy, Commercial Vehicle Business, Anurag Mehrotra said in a statement.

Topics : Kia Motors Corp | Electric Vehicles

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Alamode by Akanksha: The Revolutionizing Fast Fashion Brand in India

Image
Premium

World Sleep day 2023: Do you have problems falling asleep?

Image
3 min read

Over 1 mn people join nationwide protests against pension reform in France

Image

Mamata meets Patnaik, calls to strengthen India's federal structure

Image

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Most Popular

View More

Congress to hold solidarity march over Surat court verdict against Rahul

Image

Govt does not interfere with press freedom: Anurag Thakur tells Parliament

Image
Premium

TMSEp396: US Fed rate hike, Bisleri, air pollution, Credit Suisse AT1 bonds

Image

Sharad Pawar backs Rahul, says jail term attempt to suppress Opposition

Image

Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre

Image
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon