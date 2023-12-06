Sensex (0.52%)
M&M to hike prices of passenger, commercial vehicles from Jan 2024

The company has made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible. However, a portion of this increase will be passed on to customers, it added

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M

M&M

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its passenger and commercial vehicle model range from January next year.
This adjustment is in response to the rising costs due to inflation and increased commodity prices, the company said in a statement.
The company has made efforts to absorb as much of these additional costs as possible. However, a portion of this increase will be passed on to customers, it added.
The extent of the price increase will vary across different SUVs and commercial vehicles, the automaker stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Passenger Vehicles commercial vehicles car prices price hike

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

