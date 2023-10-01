Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Sunday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year growth in overall auto sales at 75,604 units in September 2023.

Passenger vehicles sales were at 41,267 units last month as against 34,508 units in September 2022, a growth of 20 per cent, M&M said in a statement.

The company further said its utility vehicles sales were at 41,267 units as against 34,262 units in the year-ago month, up 20 per cent.

M&M had nil sales of cars and vans last month although it sold 246 units in the category in September 2022.

"While demand for our key SUV brands continues to be strong, we are keeping a close watch on the availability of semi-conductors and select components to meet the strong festive season demand," M&M President, Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

M&M said its total exports declined 5 per cent last month at 2,419 units as compared to 2,538 units in September 2022.