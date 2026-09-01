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Home / Industry / Auto / M&M tractor sales rise 5% to 27,595 units in August on better rainfall

M&M tractor sales rise 5% to 27,595 units in August on better rainfall

Mahindra & Mahindra's total tractor sales rose to 29,507 units in August from 28,117 a year ago, supported by improving rainfall and near-normal Kharif sowing

Mahindra & Mahindra, Mahindra Tractor

Mahindra's trucks & buses business comprises Mahindra Truck & Bus Division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra Ltd (SML)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 1:03 PM IST

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Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said its farm equipment business registered domestic tractor sales of 27,595 units in August, achieving a 5 per cent year-on-year growth.

The company had sold 26,201 units in August 2025.

The total tractor sales, including domestic and exports during August 2026, were at 29,507 units, as against 28,117 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,912 units.

Veejay Nakra, President - Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said, "We sold 27,595 tractors in the domestic market during August 2026, a growth of 5 per cent over last year. Steady improvement in rainfall has helped near-normal Kharif sowing".

 

Besides, he said, continued support of various government schemes and the upcoming festive season should bolster rural sentiment.

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Moreover, Mahindra & Mahindra's trucks and buses business sold 2,495 vehicles in August 2026, registering a growth of 47 per cent year-on-year.

Mahindra's trucks & buses business comprises Mahindra Truck & Bus Division (MTBD) and SML Mahindra Ltd (SML).

"The truck and bus segment continues to be supported by higher infrastructure spending, rising freight demand, and replacement demand, while facing challenges from rising input and fuel costs.

"Volumes were muted in August 2025 due to anticipated GST changes, and hence the growth this month also reflects the low base of last year," said Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman - SML, President - Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Tractor Sales M&M tractor business

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 12:59 PM IST