Home / Industry / Auto / Mahindra passes on GST cuts; Tata, Renault follow with price reductions

Mahindra passes on GST cuts; Tata, Renault follow with price reductions

Automakers slash prices up to ₹1.56 lakh as GST 2.0 rationalises tax slabs, with Mahindra leading the move ahead of the September 22 deadline

Mahindra & Mahindra, suv

Mahindra said benefits will be passed on transparently through dealerships and digital platforms

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra has passed on the benefits of the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation, announcing price cuts of up to ₹1.56 lakh across its SUV portfolio. The revised prices, effective from September 6, come ahead of the September 22 deadline when the new tax slabs will be enforced.

SUVs see sharper reductions

The company said the Bolero/Neo range is now cheaper by ₹1.27 lakh, while the XUV3XO variants have seen reductions of ₹1.4 lakh (petrol) and ₹1.56 lakh (diesel).
 
The Thar 2WD (diesel) has been cut by ₹1.35 lakh, the Thar 4WD (diesel) and Scorpio Classic by ₹1.01 lakh each. Prices of the Scorpio-N have dropped by ₹1.45 lakh, the Thar Roxx by ₹1.33 lakh and the XUV700 by ₹1.43 lakh.
   
Renault trims prices by up to ₹96,395

Renault India also announced reductions of up to ₹96,395 across its product line, effective for all deliveries from 22 September, coinciding with Navratri. Bookings at the revised rates, however, are already open. Under the new pricing, the Kwid is cheaper by ₹55,095, the Triber by ₹80,195 and the Kiger by ₹96,395. Renault India MD Venkatram Mamillapalle said the decision underlines its commitment to customers and will likely energise festive demand.

Tata Motors cuts prices up to ₹1.45 lakh

Tata Motors followed with price cuts ranging between ₹65,000 and ₹1.45 lakh across its passenger vehicle line-up, effective from 22 September.

GST to re-fuel auto sector

The GST Council recently reduced slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent. As a result, small cars with petrol, LPG and CNG engines up to 1,200 cc, and diesel cars up to 1,500 cc, now fall under the 18 per cent slab instead of 28 per cent. Motorcycles up to 350 cc also move to 18 per cent, while EVs remain at 5 per cent. Larger cars, big hybrids, motorcycles above 350 cc and racing cars will attract a 40 per cent levy.
 

Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

(From left) Shailesh Hazela, CEO & MD, Stellantis India and Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director – Automotive Brands, Stellantis India

Buoyed up by distribution expansion, a bevy of new launches, and the entry of Honda Motorcycles with electric Activa, two-wheeler manufacturers are confident that electric scooter (e-scooter) penetration could rise to a fourth or fifth of the total

auto sector, passenger vehicles

EV, Electric Car

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

