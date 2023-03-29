Maruti Suzuki India crosses 2.5 mn units milestone of cumulative exports

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Wednesday said it has crossed the 25 lakh units milestone of cumulative exports since starting overseas shipments in 1986-87.

The company, which started exports with shipments to neighbouring markets like Bangladesh and Nepal in 1986-87, said it currently exports to nearly 100 countries, including markets in Africa, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East.

The 2.5 millionth landmark vehicle is a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, shipped from Gujarat's Mundra Port to Latin America, the company said in a statement.

"The landmark export of 2.5 million vehicles stands as a testimony to India's manufacturing prowess. This feat demonstrates Maruti Suzuki's resolute commitment to the Government of India's flagship Make-in-India initiative, and furthering the government's efforts to enhance vehicle exports," Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

Maruti Suzuki's first big consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

"Maruti Suzuki started exports way back in FY 1986-87. Since then, our vehicles have earned acceptance and appreciation of global customers for their high quality, superior technology, reliability, performance, and affordability.

"Today, Maruti Suzuki stands strong as the number one exporter of passenger vehicles from India," Takeuchi said.