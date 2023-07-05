India's largest car-making company, Maruti Suzuki, is set to launch its most anticipated premium MPV segment and 3-row utility vehicle (UV), the Invicto. The company will officially unveil the Invicto to the public and might also announce its prices today.The launch event of Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be live-streamed on its official youtube channel.The premium MPV from Maruti Suzuki will be the re-badged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross introduced in November last year and gained popularity for its mileage of 21.1 kmph.The Invicto is not going to be much different from Hycross and will change minor exterior modifications creating a distinct identity. It is likely to feature the same powertrain as Hycross, using the self-charging battery to boost mileage capabilities.Maruti Suzuki Invicto: FeaturesInvicto is expected to be the most expensive Maruti Suzuki car ever. It boasts of some awesome features, such as a panoramic sunroof, a digital driver display, memory settings for the driver seat, and ventilated front seats. The premium MPV is also equipped with a wireless phone charging system and a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen system.The company has also given a serious thought when it comes to safety as the Invicto has six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree company.The car has a 1987 cc engine with 4 cylinders inline and 4 valves per cylinder. The peak power of the Invicto is 184 Brake horsepower (bhp) at 6600 revolutions per minute (rpm).What is the price range of Maruti Suzuki Invicto?The 2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV is expected to come in a single-loaded variant, and the price range might begin from Rs 19 lakh (Ex-showroom) onwards in the Indian market.Maruti Suzuki Invicto booking and colour optionsMaruti Suzuki begins booking its premium Invicto MPV at a token amount of Rs 25000 at its official website or Nexa dealerships in India.Currently, Maruti Suzuki is accepting bookings for the Nexa Blue (Celestial) colour option of the Invicto SUV. The company has not announced any other colour option for the Invicto yet.