Maruti Suzuki May sales up 3% at 180,077 units; dip in mini car segment

Maruti Suzuki May sales up 3% at 180,077 units; dip in mini car segment

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers stood at 1,35,962 units last month as compared with 1,44,002 units in the year-ago period, a dip of 6 per cent, MSI stated

The country's largest carmaker sold a total of 1,74,551 units in May 2024. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported 3 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 1,80,077 units in May.

The country's largest carmaker sold a total of 1,74,551 units in May 2024.

Total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers stood at 1,35,962 units last month as compared with 1,44,002 units in the year-ago period, a dip of 6 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement. 

Sales of mini segment cars Alto and S-Presso declined to 6,776 units as against 9,902 units in the same month last year. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, also fell to 61,502 units as compared to 68,206 units in May 2024.

 

Utility vehicles Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Jimny clocked sales of 54,899 units last month as compared with 54,204 units earlier. Sales of Eeco van were at 12,327 units as against 10,960 units.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry sales stood at 2,728 units as against 2,692 units earlier. MSI said its exports last month stood at 31,219 units as compared with 17,367 units in May 2024.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

