India's PV market to grow 1-2% in FY26, Maruti Suzuki to exceed pace: SMC

India's PV market to grow 1-2% in FY26, Maruti Suzuki to exceed pace: SMC

Suzuki Motor Corp expects India's PV sales to grow modestly in FY26 but Maruti Suzuki may outperform due to new SUV launches and rising exports

PV wholesales grew by 2 per cent YoY in 2024–25, driven by demand for SUVs, reaching an all-time high volume of 4.3 million units.

Deepak Patel
May 12 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

The sales of the passenger vehicle (PV) market in India are expected to grow by 1–2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in 2025–26, while Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is projected to exceed this growth due to the launch of two new sport utility vehicles (SUVs), stated its parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on Monday.
 
PV wholesales grew by 2 per cent YoY in 2024–25, driven by demand for SUVs, reaching an all-time high volume of 4.3 million units.
 
MSIL’s wholesales stood at 1.795 million units in 2024–25, recording a 0.1 per cent YoY increase, according to SMC. However, its retail
Topics : Passenger Vehicles Maruti Suzuki automobile industry PV market

