Maruti Suzuki offers discounts up to Rs 68,000 on Celerio, Alto, S Presso

As the festive season approaches, Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to offer discounts on its car range. The largest car manufacturer in the country will extend discounts on its entire range of vehicles in October 2023, according to a report by Autocar India. These discounts will be applicable to models such as the Brezza, Alto K10, Celerio, S Presso, Wagon R, Dzire, and Swift, all of which are available from Maruti's Arena showrooms.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Discounts of up to Rs 45,000

Maruti discontinued the mild-hybrid technology for its Brezza 1.5-litre petrol engine in July this year. Subsequently, the car's fuel efficiency also decreased, reflected in declining sales. As a result, Maruti is now offering discounts of up to Rs 45,000 on both the petrol manual transmission and automatic variants. The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) version of the Brezza will receive benefits of up to Rs 20,000.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Discounts of up to Rs 68,000





Maruti Suzuki is extending benefits of up to Rs 68,000 on the CNG variants of the Alto K10, while the petrol variants, both manual and automatic, will have offers of up to Rs 53,000. The Alto K10 is equipped with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine, delivering 67 horsepower and 89 Nm of torque. The CNG variant returns 57 horsepower and 82 Nm. Maruti Suzuki posts highest ever monthly sales in Sept at 181,343 units

Maruti Suzuki S Presso: Discounts of up to Rs 68,000

Similar to the Alto K10, the S Presso will also see discounts of Rs 68,000 on the CNG variants. The petrol variants are available with a discount of Rs 51,000 for both manual and automatic transmissions. The S Presso is powered by the same 1.0-litre engine that the Alto K10 uses.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: Discount of Rs 58,000

The Wagon R is available at a discount of Rs 46,000 on all petrol variants. During the festive period, the CNG variant will have Rs 58,000 off.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Discount of Rs 68,000

The Celerio, Maruti's small hatchback, comes with a 1.0-litre engine delivering 67 horsepower. It is available with both a 5-speed manual and an automatic transmission. Discounts of up to Rs 51,000 are available on petrol variants, both manual and automatic, whereas the CNG variant will come with a discount of Rs 68,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Discount of Rs 47,000

The Swift will have a discount of Rs 42,000 on most petrol manual and automatic variants, although the base LXi manual variant will be available with up to Rs 47,000 off. The CNG variant of the Swift is being offered with a discount of Rs 33,000.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Discount of Rs 17,000

The Dzire, a compact sedan from Maruti Suzuki, features the same engine as the Swift. Discounts of Rs 17,000 are available for both the manual and automatic variants. However, no discounts are being offered on the CNG variant of the Dzire.