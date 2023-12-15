Maruti Suzuki's 2024 launches: Know about new cars, prices, specs, and more

The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki , is preparing to introduce at least three new cars and SUVs in the Indian market next year. The cars will be the next-generation Swift, the all-new Dzire, and Maruti's first electric car, the eVX SUV, according to Autocar India (ACI).

Maruti Suzuki's next-generation Swift

The next-generation Swift is expected to be launched in early 2024 and will come with Suzuki's new Z-Series engines. The car is expected to be launched in early 2024 and is likely to be priced at Rs 6 to Rs 9 lakh. Suzuki introduced its new-generation Swift at the Tokyo Motor Show and as expected, the company is working to launch the vehicle in the Indian market. The ACI report said that the latest Swift has been spotted testing on roads. The spy shots suggest an evolution in the design while retaining parts of the old design language. The car maintains its overall silhouette and size, however, it gets updates in its headlights, tail-lights, and some design-related elements.

The cabin design of the new Swift will contain the latest updates introduced in other Maruti cars. It will get a large infotainment system and a three-spoke steering. However, the Indian model is expected to miss out on the rear disc brakes and ADAS features available on the unit displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show, the ACI report said.

Maruti Suzuki's new Dzire

Much like its hatchback sibling, the Dzire will also be launched soon after the Suzuki. The compact sedan will also get the same new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit and will be available with a manual and automatic transmission system. The company is readying a comprehensive update for Dzire as it expected the model to become the best-selling sedan in the country.

Maruti Suzuki's first EV: eVX SUV

Maruti will also join the EV bandwagon with its first born-electric SUV, the eVX which is slated to be launched in India towards the end of 2024. The details available so far reveal that the all-electric midsize SUV will resemble the Grand Vitara SUV and the Fronx in terms of design. The car will get an SUV-coupe-like rear end.

The EV is likely to go on sale with two battery pack options, a 48 kWh and a 60 kWh unit. The two battery options are expected to give a range of 400 to 450 km on a single charge.