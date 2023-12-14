Audi, ChargeZone inaugurate ultra-fast charging station in Mumbai

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Thursday inaugurated an ultra-fast charging station, conceptualised and developed in collaboration with ChargeZone, in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) here.

Claiming to be India's first ultra-fast charging station, it has a total capacity of 450 KW, which delivers 360 KW of power to an electric vehicle, Audi India said in a statement.

Currently, Audi India has the luxury EV portfolio with six electric cars -- ?Q8 50 e-tron, Q8 55 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT -- in India.

According to the company, this charger can charge Audi Q8 55 e-tron with a 114 KWH battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 26 minutes.

"The inauguration of India's first, ultra-fast charging station by Audi India is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem for our valued customers," Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said.

The company said its e-tron customers can avail complimentary charging across the network (except on Zeon charging) till March 2024, adding that currently, over 1,000 charge points are available to Audi e-tron owners on 'Charge my Audi' with more to be added over the next few months.

Audi India has installed over 140 chargers across 73 cities in India.