MG Motor launches Astor 2024 SUV with AI assistant, starting at Rs 9,98,000

Morris Garages (MG) Motor India has launched the MG Astor 2024, which boasts of being India's most advanced SUV in its class. The Astor 2024 comes with a range of features that aim to enhance both convenience and safety with a starting price of Rs 9,98,000 (ex-showroom).

MG's latest SUV is available in various trims – Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro.

MG Astor 2024- AI power

The MG Astor is the first SUV in India to feature a personal AI assistant. It incorporates 14 Autonomous Level 2 features, driven by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera. These features include lane keep assist, lane departure prevention, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and more.

Key features of MG Astor 2024

Key features of the SUV include a wireless charger, wireless Android auto and Apple car play, ventilated seats in the front row, panoramic skyroof, auto-dimming IRVM, and the updated I-Smart 2.0 with the advanced user interface.

It is also equipped with i-Smart 2.0 with more than 80 connected features. The JIO Voice Recognition system in the car enables advanced voice commands, offering information on weather, cricket updates, calculator, clock, horoscope, news, and more. Additionally, the car comes with an anti-theft feature and digital key functionality that doesn't require a network connection to function.

At the end of 2023, MG Motor India reported an 18 per cent increase in sales at 56,902 units, compared to 2022. In December 2023, the company's retail sales were 4,400 units, this was a 13 per cent surge compared to the same period a year ago. 25 per cent of sales were made up from its EV models.

So far, the MG's Astor cars have received a lukewarm welcome in the Indian market. The company is expected to turn this around with its latest release.

