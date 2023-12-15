Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Google is reportedly working on a Gemini model-powered AI assistant called Pixie that would be exclusive to Pixel devices. 9To5Google, citing The Information, reported that the upcoming AI-powered assistant will use Gmail, Maps, and other “data from Google products” on the smartphone to “evolve into a far more personalised version of the Google Assistant.”

According to the report, Pixie assistant will be able to perform multimodal tasks, such as giving directions to the closest store where the user can purchase a product that they have photographed.

Pixie is expected to debut with the next generation of Pixel devices and will likely provide more personalised experience than Assistant with Bard. Unlike Pixie, Google’s Bard integration with Assistant is expected to be available on all Android devices.

Earlier, Google announced new AI-based features for the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone based on Gemini Nano, a specialised AI model based on Gemini 1.0. The Gemini Nano model, along with the Tensor G3 chip on the Pixel 8 Pro, brought two expanded features: Summarise in Recorder and Smart Reply in Gboard. Smart Reply feature is currently available on WhatsApp but will be available on more messaging apps starting next year.

Google said that Gemini Nano running on Pixel 8 Pro offers several advantages by design, helping prevent sensitive data from leaving the phone and offering the ability to use features without a network connection.

Google has confirmed that Gemini will be available in more products and services like Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI in the coming months.