Electric vehicle sales jumps 49% to 1.52 million units in 2023: Fada

The two-wheeler sales grew 36.09 per cent to 8,59,376 units in the just-concluded year against 6,31,464 units in 2022, it said

Electric vehicles

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Electric vehicle sales in India jumped 49.25 per cent year-on-year to 15,29,947 units in 2023, according to a data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Association (FADA) on Tuesday.
The EV industry had recorded a total sales of 10,25,063 units in 2022, as per the data.
The two-wheeler sales grew 36.09 per cent to 8,59,376 units in the just-concluded year against 6,31,464 units in 2022, it said.
The e-three-wheeler sales volumes surged 65.23 per cent year-on-year to 5,82,793 units from 3,52,710 units sold in 2022.
E-commercial vehicles sales rose 114.16 per cent year-on-year to 5,673 units in 2023 compared to 2,649 vehicles in the preceding year.
Electric passenger vehicle sales grew 114.71 per cent to 82,105 units last year against 38,240 vehicles in 2022, as per the FADA data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

