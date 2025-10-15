Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in September to 372k units: Siam

Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in September to 372k units: Siam

Two-wheeler sales witnessed a 7 per cent on-year rise to 21,60,889 units last month, as compared to 20,25,993 units in the year-ago period

car sales, passenger vehicle

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches last month rose 4.4 per cent to 3,72,458 units, as against 3,56,752 units in September 2024.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose four per cent year-on-year in September to 3,72,458 units, industry body Siam said on Wednesday.

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches last month rose 4.4 per cent to 3,72,458 units, as against 3,56,752 units in September 2024.

Two-wheeler sales witnessed a 7 per cent on-year rise to 21,60,889 units last month, as compared to 20,25,993 units in the year-ago period, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volkswagen

Volkswagen, JSW back at the table for EV venture as M&M deal stalls

Cars

CPSE bosses to travel in style as govt upgrades staff car purchase norms

electric vehicle ev

China's exports of EVs, hybrid vehicles doubled in Sep to 222,000 units

electric vehicle

UP to offer EV incentives only to locally manufactured vehicles from Oct 14

Petrol, Oil, Diesel, Indian Oil

E20 fuel hits mileage of older petrol vehicles; 8 in 10 report drop: Survey

Topics : Siam Auto industry Car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksEternal Q2 Results PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon