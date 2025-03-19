Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 08:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Prices of EVs to be same as petrol cars in 6 months, says Nitin Gadkari

Prices of EVs to be same as petrol cars in 6 months, says Nitin Gadkari

The minister said the government's policy is import substitute, cost-effectiveness, pollution-free and indigenous production

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prices of electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to those of petrol vehicles in the country within six months, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo, Gadkari further said the construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway will be complete in the next three months.

"Within six months, the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles," he said.

The minister said the government's policy is import substitute, cost-effectiveness, pollution-free and indigenous production.

To make India the third-largest economy, the country needs to improve its infrastructure sector, the Union minister said.

 

"By making good roads, we can reduce our logistics cost," he added.

Gadkari asserted that the future of the country's economy is very good and the government is committed towards smart cities and smart transport.

"We are working on mass rapid transport on electricity," he said.

Gadkari emphasised on the need to encourage new technology and innovation to reduce cost of road construction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Electric vehicles in India India pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

