Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Nitin Gadkari opposes caste politics, says merit should define individuals

Nitin Gadkari opposes caste politics, says merit should define individuals

Gadkari asserted that an individual's worth should be determined by their qualities rather than caste, religion, language, or gender

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari reiterated that he would not engage in such practices, even if it might cost him votes. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addressed the Convocation ceremony of the Central India Group of Institutions in Nagpur on Saturday, emphasising the importance of equality and rejecting caste-based politics.

Gadkari asserted that an individual's worth should be determined by their qualities rather than caste, religion, language, or gender.

"A person is not known by their caste, sect, religion, language or sex, but only by their qualities. That is why we will not discriminate against anyone based on caste, sect, religion, language, or sex," Gadkari said, stressing the need for equality and fairness.

Despite being in politics, a field where caste-based identity often plays a significant role, Gadkari reiterated that he would not engage in such practices, even if it might cost him votes. "I am in politics, and here all of this goes on, but I refuse this even though it may or may not get me votes," he stated. Gadkari further recalled how many people approached him based on their caste identities, but he remained steadfast in his principles.

 

He shared an anecdote with the audience, saying, "I told 50,000 people, 'Jo karega jaat ki baat, uske kass ke maarunga laat,'" meaning he would not entertain caste-based discussions. "My friends told me that I may have caused self-harm by saying this. But I am not concerned about it; one does not lose his life if he loses elections. I will stick to my principles," Gadkari added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Assam Congress leader held for post; CM Himanta backs police action

MK Stalin, Stalin

Federalism, a basic feature of Constitution is affected, says TN CM Stalin

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Sudhanshu

BJP questions Piketty's name in group analysing caste data in Telangana

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

Telangana CM slams KCR for atteending assembly only twice in 15 months

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong flagging threats to economy, when will PM listen: Jairam Ramesh

Topics : Nitin Gadkari caste in india caste system india Inequality in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon