PV dispatches rise 4% in Nov as demand sustains post-festive period: Siam

The overall passenger vehicle dispatches stood at 3,33,833 units in November last year

Hyundai Motor India dispatches declined to 48,246 units last month as against 49,451 units in the year-ago period.

Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealerships rose 4 per cent year on year to 3,47,522 units in November with demand momentum sustaining post festive period in October, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 1,41,312 units to its dealers last month, an increase of 5 per cent as compared with 1,34,158 units in November last year.

Hyundai Motor India dispatches declined to 48,246 units last month as against 49,451 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra sales stood at 46,222 units last month as compared with 39,981 units in November last year, a growth of 16 per cent  Two-wheeler wholesales, however, declined by 1 per cent year on year to 16,04,749 units last month as compared with 16,23,399 units in the same month last year.

 

Scooter sales rose 12 per cent year on year to 5,68,580 units last month while bike dispatches fell 7.5 per cent to 9,90,246 units.

Moped wholesales rose 6 per cent year on year to 45,923 units last month as compared with 43,482 units in November 2023.

Total three-wheeler dispatches also witnessed a 1 per cent year on year dip to 59,350 units in November, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement.

"The demand momentum which was seen in October during the festive period has continued in November for the industry as a whole, although two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments witnessed minor de-growth in November 2024," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said.

Passenger vehicles posted their highest ever sales of November in 2024 of 3.48 lakh units, with a growth of 4.1 per cent as compared to November 2023, he added.

Though the Diwali festival did not fall in the month of November in 2024, the two-wheeler segment posted sales of 16.05 lakh units, crossing the 16 lakh units mark for the first time in a non-Diwali November, Menon stated.

