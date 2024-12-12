Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from January

Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from January

Already passenger vehicle makers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors, along with luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have announced that they would increase the price

Tata motors

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors on Thursday said it will increase prices of its trucks and buses portfolio by up to 2 per cent effective January 1, 2025, citing rising input costs. 
The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, Tata Motors said in a statement. 
While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of trucks and buses, it added. 
Already passenger vehicle makers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors, along with luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have announced that they would increase the price of their vehicles from January. 
 

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch on Dec 10: Vi, Metropolis, MapmyIndia, TaMo, LIC, PFC

Kia

Kia, Tata Motors announce price hikes from Jan due to rising input costs

Tata motors, Jaguar

Tata Motors, Kia India to hike passenger vehicle prices from Jan 2025

Cars

Wedding season sparks 2-wheeler boom but passenger vehicles hit the brakes

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stocks to Watch, Dec 3: Cipla, Axis Bank, Swiggy, TaMo, Adani Ports, SBI

Topics : Tata Motors Tata Motors JLR mercedez benz BMW sales Auto sector car prices commercial vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon