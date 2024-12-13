Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 150 pts lower at 81,150; Nifty below 24,500; Metal cos drag
Markets Live: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were lower at opening bell on Friday, following the lower overnight close on Wall Street
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 13, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were lower at open on Friday, following the lower overnight close on Wall Street.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was 157.54 points, or 0.19 per cent lower at 81,132.42, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,495,10, down 53.60 points, or 0.22 per cent.Markets in India are likely to continue treading cautiously, driven by the lower overnight close on the Wall Street, ahead of the crucial Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 17 and 18.
However, the lower November month retail inflation print, and higher index of industrial production reading for October may provide some support to the markets.
With the slowdown in food prices and a high base, which is favourable, India’s retail inflation rate fell within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) tolerance band at 5.48 per cent in November, from a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October, raising hopes of a much anticipated policy rate cut in the February review. Separately, industrial production appears to be on the rebound. The index of industrial production (IIP) grew 3.5 per cent in October from 3.1 per cent in September. READ MORE
In the markets, meanwhile, following a sharp fall that took most frontline indices, especially the mid-and small-caps in a 'correction' phase with a drop of over 10 per cent from peak levels, December month has been good thus far for the markets. READ MORE
Moreover, the year 2024 was a roller-coaster ride for Indian stock markets, marked by volatility. Yet public sector banks (PSBs) enjoyed a smoother ride. According to ACE Equity data, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty PSU Bank Index surged 24.08 per cent on the NSE in 2024 (until December 11). READ MORE
In other news, fresh issuances in the equity market cornered the bulk of the mutual fund’s (MF) equity investments in November. Swiggy and NTPC Green--which made their market debuts last month--along with Zomato dominated the MFs equity buy chart, cornering a cumulative investment of Rs 15,000 crore. READ MORE
But looking at the exuberance in the primary markets for small and medium enterprises (SME), markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to tighten rules around SMEs initial public offerings (IPOs) and widen the definition of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI). The decisions are likely at the board meeting on December 18, informed sources. READ MORE
Moreover, whole-time member (WTM) of Sebi, Ananth Narayan, said on Thursday that the market regulator is working to reduce cash equivalent collateral of over Rs 4.5 trillion placed with stock brokers, custodians, clearing corporations, and other market intermediaries as float, to mitigate risk and bring transparency. READ MORE
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended Thursday’s trading session in negative territory. The 30-share Sensex shed 236.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,289.96, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,548.70, down 93.10 points or 0.38 per cent from its previous close. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ended lower by 0.46 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.
Among the sectoral indices, only Nifty IT and Metal indices eked out gains of up to 0.77 per cent. Nifty FMCG was the top laggard among the sectors, ending down by 1.09 per cent.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were lower, with Chinese stocks leading losses.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.39 per cent, while mainland China’s CSI 300 was down 0.94 per cent. The Shanghai Composite was lower by 1.11 per cent.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.16 per cent, while the broad-based Topix saw a smaller loss of 1.12 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was 0.1 per cent down, but the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.8 per cent above the flatline. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.69 per cent.
Wall Street pulled back on Thursday as investors evaluated key economic indicators ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting next week. A Thursday Labor Department report showed US producer prices rose more than forecast in November, though a moderation in service costs pointed to a continuation of the broader disinflationary trend.
Initial claims for US unemployment benefits unexpectedly climbed last week, raising concerns about labor-market resilience.
Trader bets on the cut next week stand at over 98 per cent, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. However, they indicate expectations of a pause in January after several Fed officials last week urged caution over the pace of monetary policy easing as the economy remained resilient.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 234.44 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 43,914.12, the S&P 500 lost 32.94 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 6,051.25 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 132.05 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 19,902.84.
Megacap and growth stocks exhibited mixed results, with Nvidia declining 1.4 per cent, while Microsoft gained 0.1 per cent.
European stocks settled lower on Thursday, after the European Central Bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, and left the door open for further easing to support a struggling economy amid heightened political risks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed a choppy session down by 0.1 per cent, although rate-sensitive eurozone bank shares edged up 0.3 per cent.
The ECB lowered interest rates for the fourth time this year as inflation worries have diminished, shifting the debate to whether the cuts are fast enough to support a stagnant economy that is also at risk of a fresh trade war with the US.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check
Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank and M&M top losers on the BSE Sensex.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 slips below 24,500 level
The NSE's Nifty50 fell 54 points or 0.22 per cent at 24,494 level.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down over 100 pts
The BSE Sensex fell 122 points or 0.15 per cent at 81,167 level in early trades of Friday.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty falls below 24,500 in pre-open
NSE's Nifty50 settled at 24,498 in pre-open, down 0.21 per cent.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settles mildly lower in pre-open
The BSE Sensex stood 0.11 per cent lower at 81,202 level in pre-open.
9:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at Rs 84.86
Rupee opened at Rs 84.86 per US dollar on Friday.
9:03 AM
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty is unlikely to break from the range of 24,500-24,850
In the near-term the market has a headwind and a tailwind. The headwind is the resumption of selling by the FIIs who sold stocks for Rs 3560 crores yesterday. Given the high valuations in India FIIs are likely to sell more at every market rise. Selling has been profitable for FIIs since the dollar has been appreciating after the US election. The tailwind which can support the market is the declining inflation.
November CPI inflation at 5.48 per cent has come within the RBI’s tolerance limit. If this trend continues it can pave the way for a rate cut by the MPC in February. However, the rising dollar is a concern since it can lead to imported inflation. Nifty is unlikely to break from the range of 24500 - 24850. Buying will emerge at the lower end of the band and selling will resume at the higher end of the band.
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors to hike commercial vehicle prices by up to 2% from January 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has announced a price hike of up to 2 per cent across its entire range of trucks and buses. The increase will take effect from January 1, 2025.
This decision comes in response to the persistent rise in input costs, which has been impacting the automobile industry. “The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs,” Tata Motors stated. READ MORE
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Toss The Coin IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment for Toss The Coin IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Friday, December 13, 2024. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, December 12, 2024, witnessed massive investor demand, with a subscription rate exceeding 1,025 times. READ MORE
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Delhi High Court junks Rs 5,454 crore demand against Indus Towers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed a plea challenging the show-cause notice (SCN) seeking to deny the input tax credit (ITC) on inputs and input services used for setting up passive infrastructure and quashed the Rs 5,454 crore demand raised against Indus Towers Ltd.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Yashvant Verma and Justice Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the judgment. The court had earlier granted a stay on October 21 this year, restraining the GST (Goods and Services Tax) authorities from passing the final order. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: We should double in size in 5 years, says Bajaj Finance MD Rajeev Jain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Finance has recently unveiled its long-range strategy for the next five years, where it said the company will pivot from financial technology to FinAI. Rajeev Jain, managing director of Bajaj Finance, shares the milestones the company aims to achieve in the next five years in a telephonic conversation with Business Standard. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: World Bank Chief Economist Indermit Gill said on Thursday that although India is better positioned than many of its peers to navigate the current global challenges, it should accelerate its structural reforms.
“Time is of the essence for India to accelerate its structural reforms, and the changes needed are not happening quickly enough,” Gill said, urging policymakers to capitalise on the economy’s strengths while addressing inefficiencies and fostering institutional resilience. READ MORE
8:44 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India must address challenges to unlock its FDI potential: Sanjay Nayar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With concerns about slowing economic growth and declining foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows, Sanjay Nayar, former head of India for KKR & Co and Citigroup, and now the founder of venture capital fund Sorin Investments and president of Assocham, shares his strategy for putting India back on the path to long-term growth with Business Standard. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PSU bank stocks surge up to 39% in 2024; what does 2025 hold in store?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The year 2024 was a roller-coaster ride for Indian stock markets, marked by volatility driven by the Lok Sabha elections, Union Budget 2024, a slowdown in corporate earnings and sticky inflation.
Geopolitical tensions — particularly between Israel and Iran in West Asia — along with various stimulus announcements by China and yen carry trade rocked the equity markets throughout the year. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to tighten rules around small and medium enterprises (SMEs) initial public offerings (IPOs) and widen the definition of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI).
The decisions are likely at the board meeting on December 18, informed sources. READ MORE
