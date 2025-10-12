Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 11:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Q2 results preview: Robust volumes likely drove auto sector growth

Q2 results preview: Robust volumes likely drove auto sector growth

But margins may have lost traction due to higher discounts, ad spends

File Image
premium

In the PV segment, domestic volumes fell 1 per cent while exports rose about 18 per cent. Revenues for OEMs are expected to benefit from improved realisations, a stronger product mix, and progress in electrification. | File Image

Sohini Das Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The automobile sector is expected to post revenue growth in the range of 9–12 per cent in the second quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, driven by strong volumes following GST reforms and improved realisations, according to analysts.
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth is forecast at 10-11 per cent by most brokerages. Revenue growth would be underpinned by low-to-mid single-digit industry growth across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles (PVs), and commercial vehicles (CVs), complemented by double-digit gains in tractors.
 
Among segments, domestic tractor volumes rose 31 per cent year-on-year, CVs by 10 per cent and two-wheelers by 9
