Q2 results preview: Robust volumes likely drove auto sector growth

The automobile sector is expected to post revenue growth in the range of 9–12 per cent in the second quarter of the 2025-26 financial year, driven by strong volumes following GST reforms and improved realisations, according to analysts.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth is forecast at 10-11 per cent by most brokerages. Revenue growth would be underpinned by low-to-mid single-digit industry growth across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles (PVs), and commercial vehicles (CVs), complemented by double-digit gains in tractors.

Among segments, domestic tractor volumes rose 31 per cent year-on-year, CVs by 10 per cent and two-wheelers by 9