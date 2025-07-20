Tesla's entry into India to bring innovation in EV insurance space

Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla Model Y on display at the newly opened showroom in Mumbai, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

US-based Tesla’s entry into India is expected to bring more innovation to the electric vehicle (EV) insurance market in the country, said industry insiders. Tesla’s advanced technology features and superior battery quality for vehicles will raise the technology standard, leading insurers to rethink their product offerings in this space.
 
Tesla launched its Model Y, an electric car with a starting price of ₹60 lakh, earlier this week by opening its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
 
Following the launch, ACKO, Zurich Kotak, and Liberty General announced that they have been selected as the ‘preferred insurance partners’ for Tesla
