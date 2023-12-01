Sensex (0.79%)
67514.62 + 526.18
Nifty (0.71%)
20276.75 + 143.60
Nifty Midcap (1.15%)
43402.40 + 493.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.82%)
6592.85 + 53.35
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
44891.45 + 409.70
Heatmap

Tata Motors November sales: Overall sales drop 1% YoY to 72,647 units

Tata's commercial vehicle sales stood at 28,029 units in November 2023, which was down 4 per cent year-on-year from 29,053 units sold in November 2022

Tata motors

Photo: PTI (Representational)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 1:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors registered a 1 per cent drop in its total domestic sales for November 2023 on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. In total, the company sold 72,647 vehicles in November 2023 in India, compared to 73,467 units sold during the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing with the BSE.

Tata Motors' total sales in the domestic and international market for November 2023 stood at 74,172 vehicles, compared to 75,478 units during November 2022.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Tata Motors domestic passenger vehicle sales for November 2023

At 46,068 units, passenger vehicle domestic sales in November 2023 remained almost unchanged as the company sold 46,037 units in November 2022. These numbers also include the electric vehicles sold by the company. The international business for passenger vehicles went down 81 per cent from 388 vehicles sold in November 2022 to 75 units in November 2023, the company said.


Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales for November 2023

Tata's commercial vehicle sales stood at 28,029 units in November 2023, which was down 4 per cent Y-o-Y from 29,053 units sold in November 2022. Domestic business for commercial vehicles was also down 3 per cent as the company sold 26,579 units in November 2023, compared to 27,430 units sold during the same period last year.

Total sales for medium-heavy and intermediate commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) domestic and international business in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,895 units compared to 12,673 units in November 2022, the company said in the BSE filing.

Also Read

Domestic passenger vehicle wholesales up 9% in Aug, exports rise: Siam

PVs make up just 16% of the Indian auto sector in volume, but 58% in value

Tresa Motors unveils first electric truck Model V0.1 for global market

Economies of scale to take electric-bus penetration above 70% by 2030

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

VST Tractors November sales: Total sales drop 19%, tractor sales down 46%

M&M November sales: Total sales up 21% to 70,576 units, SUV sales shine

Bajaj Auto November sales: Total vehicle sales up 31%, exports struggle

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales up by 51% at 17,818 units in November

GM says strike cost $1.1 bn but it can absorb rising labour costs

Topics : Tata Motors Tata Motors DVR BS Web Reports November auto sales November inflation November factory output Tata Nexon Electric vehicles sales

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon