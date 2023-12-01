Tata Motors November sales: Overall sales drop 1% YoY to 72,647 units

Tata Motors registered a 1 per cent drop in its total domestic sales for November 2023 on year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. In total, the company sold 72,647 vehicles in November 2023 in India, compared to 73,467 units sold during the same period last year, the company said in a regulatory filing with the BSE.

Tata Motors' total sales in the domestic and international market for November 2023 stood at 74,172 vehicles, compared to 75,478 units during November 2022.

Tata Motors domestic passenger vehicle sales for November 2023

At 46,068 units, passenger vehicle domestic sales in November 2023 remained almost unchanged as the company sold 46,037 units in November 2022. These numbers also include the electric vehicles sold by the company. The international business for passenger vehicles went down 81 per cent from 388 vehicles sold in November 2022 to 75 units in November 2023, the company said.

Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales for November 2023

Tata's commercial vehicle sales stood at 28,029 units in November 2023, which was down 4 per cent Y-o-Y from 29,053 units sold in November 2022. Domestic business for commercial vehicles was also down 3 per cent as the company sold 26,579 units in November 2023, compared to 27,430 units sold during the same period last year.

Total sales for medium-heavy and intermediate commercial vehicles (MH&ICV) domestic and international business in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,895 units compared to 12,673 units in November 2022, the company said in the BSE filing.