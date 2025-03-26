Three-wheeler sales in India likely to grow 6-8% in FY26, says SIAM

The Indian three-wheeler market is projected to maintain a growth trajectory, with industry experts forecasting a 5–8 per cent expansion in FY25 and a 6–8 per cent increase in FY26, driven by strong demand for passenger carriers and electric carts.

Domestic wholesale sales of three-wheelers have shown robust growth, increasing by 6.4 per cent in the first 11 months of the financial year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Retail sales, as reported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), also reflected positive momentum, climbing by 5.5 per cent during the same period.