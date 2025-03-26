Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Three-wheeler sales in India likely to grow 6-8% in FY26, says SIAM

Three-wheeler sales in India likely to grow 6-8% in FY26, says SIAM

FY25 likely to end with a 5-8% growth in volumes

The growth is primarily attributed to robust demand for passenger carriers, which saw a 9.3 per cent rise, reaching 5,51,880 units, and electric carts (E-carts), which posted a 9.3 per cent growth, reaching 3,762 units

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

The Indian three-wheeler market is projected to maintain a growth trajectory, with industry experts forecasting a 5–8 per cent expansion in FY25 and a 6–8 per cent increase in FY26, driven by strong demand for passenger carriers and electric carts.
 
Domestic wholesale sales of three-wheelers have shown robust growth, increasing by 6.4 per cent in the first 11 months of the financial year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Retail sales, as reported by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), also reflected positive momentum, climbing by 5.5 per cent during the same period.
Topics : Siam Auto industry Auto sales

