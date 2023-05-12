close

Five major e-commerce firms delist around 13,118 items from platforms

A total of 13,118 items have been delisted by these companies, Amazon delisted 8,095 alarm clips, Flipkart delisted around 5,000 clips and 21 clips were delisted by Meesho

seat belt

After Centre’s issuance of the notices to stop the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips, five major e-commerce companies have delisted around 13,118 items from their platforms. 
In wake of the violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the central consumer protection authority (CCPA) issued orders against firms including Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Snapdeal and Shopclues and asked them to delist the clips from their websites. 

The issue of the sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips was brought to the notice of CCPA by the department of consumer affairs through a letter from the ministry of road transport and highways, which highlighted the blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and called for action on errant vendors and online platforms and to an advisory.

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

