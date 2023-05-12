close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lessors seek status quo on aircraft, NCLAT to hear matter on Monday

This means that nobody would be able to touch the aircraft for any work until a final order is passed by the Tribunal. The next hearing is on Monday

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Go First

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The lessors of Go First on Friday told the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) they wanted the status quo on the aircraft, meaning nobody will be able to touch the planes until the tribunal gives the final order.  
The planes are in the possession of the airline.
The next hearing is on Monday.  

Also Read

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?

165 IBC liquidation cases saw 94% asset value erosion since 2016: Report

IBC amendments: Govt reviews proposed changes in real estate insolvencies

Centre to come up with creditor-led insolvency resolution framework: Report

Great Eastern Shipping net profit jumps nearly four-fold to Rs 721.94 cr

CCI asks Google to share policies on data sharing, in-app billing

Hero MotoCorp partners Motosport SA in Costa Rica for sales, services

New launches, exports pick up to drive volume gains for Eicher Motors

Manappuram posts 58% jump in profit on healthy gold loan business

Senior advocate Arun Kathpalia, appearing for SMBC Aviation Capital, a lessor, said the insolvency application by Go First was “malicious” and a “smokescreen”.  
He said the aircraft in the possession of Go First were SMBC’s assets, which it was not able to access.  
“They (Go First) are using the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT’s) order to hold my assets. This was not the purpose of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC),” he told the court.  
He argued there was no reasonable time given to them to be heard.  
“We are owed Rs 700-800 crore. Give us reasonable time to file a Section 65 application under the IBC (malicious intent for filing insolvency application),” he said.  
The court at this juncture asked the lessors: “What kind of interim order do you want? This (matter) requires hearing.”  
Replying to this, Kathpalia said they were seeking the status quo on the aircraft.  
“They (Go First) can’t fly so why are they hanging on to the aircraft? There is $200,000 of maintenance cost on an airline alone and $10 million for 50 aircraft,” he argued.  
The lawyer appearing for the interim resolution professional said the application of malicious intent could have been filed at the NCLT itself because such an application could be filed even after the insolvency process had started.  
At this point Kathpalia said: “If they start to cannibalise an aircraft, where will I go?”  
Meanwhile, Go First told the appellate tribunal there was no default to financial creditors till the NCLT order, but there was now a default of Rs 11 crore.  
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the airline, said an impression was being created that there was something wrong and malicious about voluntary insolvency.  
The Delhi Bench of the NCLT on Wednesday accepted Go First’s insolvency plea, resulting in the airline being put under a moratorium in accordance with the IBC.  
All or certain legal remedies against debtors are suspended during a moratorium. This means lessors of Go First would not be able to take possession of the aircraft until the NCLAT passes an order.  
SMBC Aviation Capital filed an appeal against the NCLT order on Wednesday. Two other lessors (SFV Aircraft Holdings and GY Aviation Lease) also filed an appeal against the same order on Thursday.  
SFV Aircraft Holdings said, “They may tinker with our planes, may use parts from my planes to service other planes.”
Topics : NCLT Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Go Air

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IOB net up 19% to Rs 656 cr in Q4FY23, income rises 16% to Rs 5,271 cr

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB
2 min read

CCI asks Google to share policies on data sharing, in-app billing

Google passkeys
3 min read

HPCL's profit jumps 79% to Rs 3,608 cr on refining, marketing margins

ONGC to takeover HPCL
2 min read
Premium

No plans to sell stake in consumer healthcare biz: Sanofi India MD Hrosz

Rodolfo Hrosz, MD of Sanofi
3 min read

Hero MotoCorp partners Motosport SA in Costa Rica for sales, services

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Vedanta
2 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon