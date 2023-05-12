close

Great Eastern Shipping net profit jumps nearly four-fold to Rs 721.94 cr

Total expenses during January-March increased to Rs 853.22 crore as compared with Rs 791.85 crore in the year-ago quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Shipping lines, Supply chain, supply crisis

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GE Shipping), the country's largest private ship liner, on Friday reported a nearly four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 721.94 crore in the March 2023 quarter.

GE Shipping had posted a profit of Rs 188.97 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 1,550.72 crore as against Rs 983 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses during January-March increased to Rs 853.22 crore as compared with Rs 791.85 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company in its earnings presentation said crude and product tanker spot earnings remain elevated led by trade disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war.

EU's embargo on Russian imports has further boosted ton-miles growth, it added.

The company's board has declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share of Rs 10.

"While we continue to enjoy the strong rates in the tanker market, we must keep in mind that recessionary pressures may be building up in some advanced economies," GE Shipping's deputy chairman and managing director Bharat K Sheth said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Great Eastern Shipping Company Shipping industry company

First Published: May 12 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Great Eastern Shipping net profit jumps nearly four-fold to Rs 721.94 cr

