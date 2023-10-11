close
Triumph Scrambler 400 X debuts in India, check price, features, and more

Triumph Scrambler 400 X made its debut in India, and interested buyers can book their motorcycles with a refundable amount of Rs 10,000. Check all the features, specifications and price

Scrambler 400 X

Scrambler 400 X

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 1:05 PM IST
Triumph India has brought Scrambler 400 X into the Indian market. People can book this latest Triumph Scrambler 400 X with a refundable amount of Rs 10,000. The motorcycle could be accessed through Triumph's dealer, which is available in more than 100 cities in India within the fiscal year. 

The Scrambler 400 X has made significant changes in the scrambler characteristics, but the company didn't change the engine. The motorcycle has 43 mm up-side down Big Piston forks in the front and pre-load adjustable rear monoshock, and it has increased the suspension travel at both ends to 150 mm. It also comes with 140 mm of suspension travel in the front and 130 mm at the rear. 

Triumph Scrambler 400 X features

Scrambler 400 X
Scrambler 400 X

The Triumph's Scrambler 400 X shares engine with Speed 400 which is taken from Triumph's TR series of engines. The powerplant offers a displacement of 398.15cc, offering 39.5 bhp of power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. The Scrambler 400 X is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and slip-and-assist clutch.

The adjustable handlebars of the motorcycle are designed to offer more leverage and control along with seat height offering a commanding riding position of 835 mm. It has a ground clearance of 195 mm and supports switchable traction control and ABS.

When it comes to suspension duties of Scrambler 400 X, its braking responsibilities with a 320 mm front disc and a step up from the 300 mm disc at the speed of 400. 

Also Read: Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 452; gets a new engine, sleeker design

Other adventure-specific equipment on the bikes include the use of the 19-inch front wheel, upswept exhaust, including the sump, headlight, and radiator, comprehensive protection for critical components, and ensuring durability.

What are the colour variants available in Scrambler 400 X?

The Triumph's Scrambler 400 X is available in three colour options which are adorned with Triumph's iconic 'Scrambler' tank stripe and its triangle badge as well. The three colour options are Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Phantom Black and Silver Ice and Carnival Red and Phantom Black. 

What is the price of Scrambler 400 X?

Scrambler 400 X is available at a price of Rs 2,62,996.

Also Read: Ashok Leyland launches the new ecomet Star 1915 truck with 18.49T GVW

Topics : bikes Triumph Motorcycles two wheelers two wheeler market Auto industry India

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

