UP emerges as top state in total vehicle sales, Maharashtra 2nd: SIAM

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of vehicle sales in October-December 2023, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, according to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

As per data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Uttar Pradesh clocked a total sales of 8,22,472 units across passenger and commercial vehicles; and two and three-wheeler categories.

Maharashtra was second with 6,88,192 units across the four categories followed by Gujarat with 4,21,026 units and Tamil Nadu 4,19,189 units in the quarter.

Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of three-wheelers sold in the quarter at 23,859 units, followed by Maharashtra (20,495), Gujarat (19,743) and Bihar (14,955).

Similarly, in the two-wheeler category, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with a total of 6,73,962 units sold in the state, followed by Maharashtra (5,15,612), Madhya Pradesh (3,35,478) and Tamil Nadu (3,24,918).

However, in passenger vehicle sales, Maharashtra clocked the highest sales with 1,21,030 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1,01,568), Gujarat (85,599) and Karnataka (71,549).

In the commercial vehicles category also, Maharashtra topped the list with 31,055 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh (23,083), Gujarat (20,391) and Karnataka (16,966).