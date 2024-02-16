Sensex (    %)
                        
BYD to launch Seal EV Sedan in India on March 5, check full update here

Tesla's rival, BYD, is launching its third model Seal EV Sedan in India on March 5, 2024. The Seal EV dimensions are 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height

BYD Seal Electric Sedan

BYD Seal Electric Sedan

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla is the world's most renowned brand when it comes to electric vehicles, but BYD Auto (Build Your Dream), which is a Chinese company, currently stands in a better position. 

Now, the Shenzhen-based company is all set to launch its third car, Seal EV in India, on March 5, 2024. The company's portfolio includes Atto 3 and e6 MPV in India. 
The company originally introduced the Seal Electric Sedan in January last year during the Auto Expo. BYD has also shared more information about Seal EV's information on their official Indian website.

The car has already been launched in the global market where it rivals the Tesla Model 3. The Seal EV dimensions are 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height. 

BYD Seal Electric Sedan

BYD Seal EV: Exteriors

The new BYD Seal EV comes with a sweeping design and has an impressive aero drag coefficient of 0.219Cd. The dimensions of the BYD Seal Electric Sedan are 2,920mm wheelbase and 4,800 in length. This model is longer than Toyota's Innova Crysta. The height of the new Seal EV is 1,875mm and 1,460 mm respectively. The new car is based on e-Platform 3.0 and has a boot space of 400 litres and a 53 litres cargo volume for the frunk.

BYD Seal: Battery, Range & Performance

The BYD Seal EV car comes with a Blade battery technology which is available with two battery pack options. The smaller 61.4 kWh battery provides a range of 550 kilometres with a single charge while the bigger battery with 82. kWh battery offers a range up to 700 kilometers on a single charge. The capability of fast charging is up to 150 kW for larger pack and for smaller one it is 110 kW.

It also has single PMS and dual motor options which give it capacity to deliver combined output of 523 bhp. BYD claims that the Seal can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. 

BYD Seal EV: Features

It also has a 15.6-inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's instrument cluster with 10.25-inch screen. It has some inbuilt driver assistance features such as Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, etc.

BYD Seal - Expected Price 

The BYD Seal will compete with other premium electric models like Kia EV6 and BMW i4 in India. As per reports, it is expected that the price of the new BYD Seal EV is expected to range between Rs 65 lakh to Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

automobile manufacturer Automobile Electric Vehicles Electric car india

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

