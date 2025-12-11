UP's electric vehicle tax review sparks fresh jitters among automakers

The sudden rethink has unsettled the industry, with senior executives at major EV makers saying they are “deeply worried” and cautioning that such policy “flip-flops” could undermine a segment that is still finding its feet in the state.

The UP transport department had on October 17 extended the road tax exemption for electric vehicles (EVs) for another five years, but in a surprising turn, the State Transformation Commission (STC) on Thursday called a meeting with the transport department to “review” all EV tax exemptions, government officials told Business Standard. The sudden rethink has unsettled the industry, with senior executives at major EV makers saying they are “deeply worried” and cautioning that such policy “flip-flops” could undermine a segment that is still finding its feet in the state. Uttar Pradesh is the second-largest car market in India